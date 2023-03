Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, April 4 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

How America’s 20-year investment in Afghanistan ended in a Taliban victory. Drawing on decades of on the ground reporting, and interviews with Taliban and US officials, this is an investigation of the missteps and consequences.