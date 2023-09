Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, September 13th at 7:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Baratunde travels the country to uncover our complex relationship with the outdoors. From biologists saving snapping turtles to BIPOC mountain bikers, Baratunde meets a fascinating cast of characters with one thing in common: a passion for being outside.