Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

At a time of heightened partisanship, declining trust in institutions, increased political violence, and rapid social change, Judy Woodruff explores the forces driving Americans apart and what might be done to reverse these worrying trends.