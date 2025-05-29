Amazon Announces Plans for Grand Rapids Last-Mile Delivery Station

On Thursday, Amazon announced plans to expand its operational investments in Minensota with a new 41,000-square-foot delivery station in Grand Rapids.

Launch plans are in the very early stages for the facility, which will be located at 3000 Southeast 6th Avenue. Construction started earlier this month.

Amazon officials say the delivery station will allow for “faster delivery and service to local customers in Grand Rapids and the surrounding area.” Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority President Sholom Blake says the delivery station “will provide additional job growth to the area and contribute a significant amount of new tax base to our community.”

A press release from the Grand Rapids EDA says delivery stations power the last mile of the Amazon’s order process and help speed up deliveries. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, loaded into delivery vehicles, and delivered to customers.