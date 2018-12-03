Alzheimer’s Disease To Be Added As Qualifying Condition To State Medical Cannabis Program

The Minnesota Department of Health announced that it will add Alzheimer’s Disease as a new qualifying condition for the state’s medical cannabis program.

Under state law, the condition will take effect in August of 2019.

According to a release, MDH used a formal petitioning process to solicit public input on potential qualifying conditions.

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that mainly affects elderly people. It is the most common cause of dementia. Other symptoms include cognitive impairment, delusion, depression and agitation.