Alzheimer’s Disease To Be Added As Qualifying Condition To State Medical Cannabis Program
The Minnesota Department of Health announced that it will add Alzheimer’s Disease as a new qualifying condition for the state’s medical cannabis program.
Under state law, the condition will take effect in August of 2019.
According to a release, MDH used a formal petitioning process to solicit public input on potential qualifying conditions.
Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that mainly affects elderly people. It is the most common cause of dementia. Other symptoms include cognitive impairment, delusion, depression and agitation.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More
Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More
Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More
I don't think but I do know the Crosby police Dept sure can waste our tax payers... Read More