Alumni Group Plans To Restore Archway From Old Bemidji High School

A group of Bemidji High School alumni are keeping the memories of the old high school alive with a new restoration project.

The group, called “Old Bemidji High School Remembered,” requested to have a salvaged archway from the old high school restored and placed near where the building used to stand. The arch would be placed near the Bemidji Boys And Girls Club and J.W. Smith Elementary School on the west end of Minnesota Avenue. The Bemidji Area Schools school board approved the location last night.

“Now that the school board has approved of this project, the alumni group can move forward with fundraising efforts. They can contact a mason to get an estimate and to begin planning to raise the funding that they need to place this archway on the property that they hope to place it on,” says Tim Lutz, the Bemidji Area Schools superintendent.

There’s no set timeline on how long the project will take. It all depends on the group’s fundraising efforts.