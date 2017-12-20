ALS Won’t Stop J.P. Whalen From Becoming His Own Advocate

It all started with a playful afternoon with his granddaughters.

J.P. Whalen, an otherwise healthy 65-year-old Baxter resident, saw a number of doctors and specialists after what he thought was a rotator cuff issue. However, the diagnosis was far more serious.

Amyotrphic Lateral Sclerosis, also know as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a neurological disease that kills the neurons which control voluntary muscles. The prognosis is typically very poor.

The news is hard for a patient to hear, as well as the family. J.P.’s wife Donna has been by his side before and ever since the diagnosis.

Awareness of the disease spread in 2014 with the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which raised over $100 million dollars for the ALS Association to aid in finding a cure for the disease. As for J.P. Whalen, he is working on becoming his own advocate, including being one of the first patients in Minnesota to receive Radicava, a medicine used to slow the progress of the disease.

J.P. receives his Radivaca treatments at Essentia Health, where he will go in 10 days straight for infusions followed by 14 days off. Two years into the disease however, he and Donna want to raise awareness and show that accepting the news is the hardest step.

While ALS may slowly be taking his physical body, JP’s spirit has never been stronger.