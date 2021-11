Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Monday, November 8 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

A cinematic portrait of the Goodwins, an Inupiat family living above the Arctic Circle in Kotzebue, Alaska. Through observing three generations of one family over four years, this documentary explores what it means to be indigenous in the dramatically changing Arctic.