Almost 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in MN on Monday

There were 982 new cases of COVID-19 cases reported today according to Minnesota health officials, bringing the total number of cases to 104,799.

The 982 cases came from a total of 23,061 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 4.3%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 5.2%, down from 5.4% when it was reported last Wednesday.

Minnesota health officials also reported three new COVID-19 deaths today, where two of the deaths were from residents in their early 90s and the third death was from a resident in their early 80s. None of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. There were also five new patients admitted to the hospital.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 83 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 2

Cass – 6

Crow Wing – 16

Hubbard – 7

Itasca – 19

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 4

Mille Lacs – 1

Morrison – 9

Polk – 2

Roseau – 2

Todd – 5

Wadena – 3

