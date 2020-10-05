Lakeland PBS

Almost 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in MN on Monday

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 5 2020

There were 982 new cases of COVID-19 cases reported today according to Minnesota health officials, bringing the total number of cases to 104,799.

The 982 cases came from a total of 23,061 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 4.3%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 5.2%, down from 5.4% when it was reported last Wednesday.

Minnesota health officials also reported three new COVID-19 deaths today, where two of the deaths were from residents in their early 90s and the third death was from a resident in their early 80s. None of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. There were also five new patients admitted to the hospital.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 83 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 6
  • Beltrami – 2
  • Cass – 6
  • Crow Wing – 16
  • Hubbard – 7
  • Itasca –  19
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 4
  • Mille Lacs – 1
  • Morrison – 9
  • Polk – 2
  • Roseau – 2
  • Todd – 5
  • Wadena – 3

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Man Rescued in Rice Lake After Several Hours of Hanging Onto Boat

Brainerd Football Officially Cancels 1st Game of Season

MN Republican Officials Get Tested for COVID-19 After Trump Tests Positive

Studio for Artists with Disabilities Expanding Program Statewide

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.