Alleged Stalker Arrested In Rural Clearwater County
The Headwaters SWAT Team has apprehended a suspect wanted in a Northern Township stalking incident. The unidentified suspect was located on Wednesday by Beltrami County Investigators and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents at a residence in Ebro, about 8 miles west of Bagley.
Police have been investigating a stalking case, which started at a residence in Northern Township north of Bemidji, according to a press release.
The unidentified man initially refused to surrender to authorities, but eventually gave up to law enforcement negotiators. No one was injured in the incident.
He was then taken into custody and placed into jail at Clearwater County.
The case remains under investigation by law enforcement and no further details have been released.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Police, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, MN State Patrol, White Earth Tribal Police, Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force, Headwaters SWAT Team and Roseau County Sheriff’s Office assisted during the investigation
