Lakeland PBS
Alleged Body Discovered In Lower Red Lake

Josh Peterson
Mar. 21 2018
According to multiple social media reports, an alleged body has been discovered trapped in the ice in Lower Red Lake.

At this time, we do not know if the body is one of the missing fisherman that disappeared last fall when a Red Lake Fisheries boat capsized on November 6, 2017. Multiple social media posts have alluded to the discovery being one of the missing fishermen.

One source tells Lakeland News that use of an underwater drone aided in the discovery of the alleged body. Another source tells us that there is a large police and fire department presence near Lower Red Lake. The public is not being allowed near the scene.

We have reached out to both Red Lake Police and Fire Departments, who said they could not provide us with details at this time.

We will continue to monitor this story and bring you updates as they become available.

