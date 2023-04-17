All MN Counties Listed at Low COVID-19 Levels as of April 13

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The CDC’s latest COVID-19 Community Level map show as all 87 counties in Minnesota listed at a low level for COVID-19.

The Community Levels are based on case levels and hospitalization rates in each county. The map was updated on Thursday.

Minnesota’s officially reported COVID-19 new daily case count also continues to drop and fell to 262 cases for the week ending April 6th. COVID-19 hospitalizations also dropped to 28 for that same week, down from four the previous week.

