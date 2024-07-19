All Lanes on Highway 169 South of Garrison Now Open

We’re in the middle of the summer tourism season, and it’s not uncommon to see orange construction cones and experience delays while traveling. But for Highway 169, the driving experience for those traveling along west Mille Lacs Lake just got better.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today that all lanes are now open on the stretch of highway south of Garrison. Work began back in May to resurface and improve seven miles of the highway from Crow Wing County Road 25 to Swing-A-Way/South Port.

Due to material delays, crews will return in mid-August to install street lights. Motorists may encounter minimal lane or shoulder closures as crews wrap up work on the project. MnDOT wants to remind motorists to watch for workers and equipment, and be prepared to stop or slow down.