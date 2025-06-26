Jun 26, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

All Lanes of Highway 210 in Baxter Set to Open After Roadwork

baxter highway 210 how to turn at memorywood drive diagram

An infographic showing how to travel through the new intersection of Highway 210 and Memorywood Drive in Baxter. (Credit: MnDOT)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says roadwork is nearly complete on Highway 210 through Baxter, and all lanes on both directions are set to open next week.

The $4.5 million project to resurface and improve Highway 210 between Baxter Drive and Timberwood Drive began in early May. MnDOT officials say it should be complete by July 3rd.

Travelers can expect a new, smoother road surface, including turn lanes and shoulders. Due to material delays, crews will return in mid-July to install a new signal system at Highland Scenic Drive.

More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

Rachel Hagge Web Ad

Web Ads 400x400 9

Related News

News

Name of Man Who Died in Fosston House Fire Released

Community

Bemidji Community Gathers in Wake of Storm to Clean Up Parks and Help Others

Business

Bemidji Regional Airport Assesses Damage to Facility After June 21 Storm

Community

Free Emergency Food Distribution to Be Held at Bemidji’s Sanford Center