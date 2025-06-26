All Lanes of Highway 210 in Baxter Set to Open After Roadwork

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says roadwork is nearly complete on Highway 210 through Baxter, and all lanes on both directions are set to open next week.

The $4.5 million project to resurface and improve Highway 210 between Baxter Drive and Timberwood Drive began in early May. MnDOT officials say it should be complete by July 3rd.

Travelers can expect a new, smoother road surface, including turn lanes and shoulders. Due to material delays, crews will return in mid-July to install a new signal system at Highland Scenic Drive.

More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.