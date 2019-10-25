Lakeland PBS
Breaking News
Shevlin Man Dies Attempting to Save His Dogs From House Fire

All Lanes And Sidewalks Open On Highway 27 In Little Falls

Rachel JohnsonOct. 25 2019

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Friday that all lanes and sidewalks are open on Highway 27 in Little Falls as of noon on Friday, October 25.

According to a release, the detours on Highway 27 have been in place since April. Motorists who travel through the area are reminded it takes a full day to open the road and remove temporary detour signs and barricades.

The $7.6 million improvement project reconstructed or resurfaced two miles of Highway 27 in Little Falls between 15th Street W and 9th Street E. The project also installed new underground city utilities, curb, gutter, and sidewalks, and improved signals and adjacent entrance connections.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Rachel Johnson

By — Rachel Johnson

Lakeland News Lead Reporter

Related Posts

MnDOT Urges Motorists And Pedestrians To Use Caution During The Fall

MnDOT And New Snowplow Operators Gear Up For Upcoming Winter Season

Little Falls Celebrates Completion Of West Side Of Highway 27 Construction Project

MnDOT To Conduct Aerial Photography On Highway 71, 75

Latest Stories

InFocus: CLC's Verse Like Water Brings Renowned Poets To Brainerd Lakes Area

Posted on Oct. 25 2019

Two Pequot Lakes Men Arrested For Impersonating Police Officers, Sexually Assaulting Woman

Posted on Oct. 25 2019

Shevlin Man Dies Attempting to Save His Dogs From House Fire

Posted on Oct. 25 2019

BSU Women's Hockey Looking to Upset Wisconsin Once Again

Posted on Oct. 25 2019

BSU Men's Hockey Expecting Tight Battle With UND

Posted on Oct. 25 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.