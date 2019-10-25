All Lanes And Sidewalks Open On Highway 27 In Little Falls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Friday that all lanes and sidewalks are open on Highway 27 in Little Falls as of noon on Friday, October 25.

According to a release, the detours on Highway 27 have been in place since April. Motorists who travel through the area are reminded it takes a full day to open the road and remove temporary detour signs and barricades.

The $7.6 million improvement project reconstructed or resurfaced two miles of Highway 27 in Little Falls between 15th Street W and 9th Street E. The project also installed new underground city utilities, curb, gutter, and sidewalks, and improved signals and adjacent entrance connections.

