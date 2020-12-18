All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

December 25 at 4pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus, begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.