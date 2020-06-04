All Four Former Officers Involved in George Floyd’s Death Now Facing Charges

Click to print (Opens in new window)

All four former officers involved in the death of George Floyd are now facing charges.

On Wednesday afternoon, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said officer Derek Chauvin’s primary charge was upgraded from third-degree murder to second-degree murder while committing a felony. Officers J.A. Keung, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao all face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. The news comes on an already emotional day for George Floyd’s family, who visited the place where he was killed in Minneapolis.

Video shows Chauvin with his knee pressed into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while officers Lane and Keung helped restrain him, and Thao stood nearby. Two autopsies on Floyd show he died by homicide.

Ellison wouldn’t comment on evidence in the case, but asked anyone with information on the case to cooperate with the investigation.

