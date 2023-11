Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, November 26 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Celebrate the heartwarming Masterpiece series with clips and behind-the-scenes memories of its Christmas finales. Experience the kindness, empathy and love in the magical village of Darrowby and the stunning Yorkshire Dales during the holiday season.