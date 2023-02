Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sunday, February 19 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

James finds a case of TB while testing his father-in-law’s herd. Meanwhile, Tristan proposes marriage while Mrs Hall tries to save an abandoned dog. Suddenly, Britain declares a state of war.