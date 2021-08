Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday, August 15 at 6:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Get to know the cast and creators of the hit series based on James Herriot’s beloved books. Savor the best moments from the first season and look ahead to what might happen in Season 2.