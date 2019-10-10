Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

All-Campus Health Fair Held For BSU and NTC Students

Oct. 10 2019

Today, Bemidji State University hosted an all-campus health fair for BSU and Northwest Technical College students. The purpose of the fair is to promote all aspects of wellness such as mental, sexual and physical health.

The fair gave out free vaccinations and included tables that promote numerous business and organizations such as Support Within Reach and Sanford Health.

Angie Clark, who serves on the Living Well, Working Well employee wellness committee, says she wants the students to know that they have resources available to them. She wants to make sure that students have the means to live healthy lives so they can perform better in and outside of the classroom.

Destiny Wiggins

Contact Lakeland News

Destiny Wiggins
dwiggins@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji State University Buries Centennial Time Capsule

BSU Hosting Week Of Activities For 100th Homecoming

Headwaters Shrine Club of Bemidji Partners With BSU Football For A Good Cause

Sanford Health Announces Changes In Leadership Positions

Latest Story

Victim Identified In Fatal Hewitt Car Accident

We now have more information on a fatal accident that took place Tuesday morning in Hewitt. It happened at the intersection of Highways 210 and
Posted on Oct. 10 2019

Latest Stories

Victim Identified In Fatal Hewitt Car Accident

Posted on Oct. 10 2019

Sanford Health Foundation Hosts 6th Annual Beauty of Hope Luncheon

Posted on Oct. 9 2019

A DNA Test Led One Bemidji Man To Find His Roots

Posted on Oct. 9 2019

Returning Forwards Hope To Power BSU Men's Hockey

Posted on Oct. 9 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Sweet & Tangy Apple Broccoli Salad

Posted on Oct. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.