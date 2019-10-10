All-Campus Health Fair Held For BSU and NTC Students

Today, Bemidji State University hosted an all-campus health fair for BSU and Northwest Technical College students. The purpose of the fair is to promote all aspects of wellness such as mental, sexual and physical health.

The fair gave out free vaccinations and included tables that promote numerous business and organizations such as Support Within Reach and Sanford Health.

Angie Clark, who serves on the Living Well, Working Well employee wellness committee, says she wants the students to know that they have resources available to them. She wants to make sure that students have the means to live healthy lives so they can perform better in and outside of the classroom.