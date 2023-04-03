All But One County in Lakeland Viewing Area Listed at Low Under CDC COVID-19 Community Levels
The CDC’s latest COVID-19 Community Level map shows most of Minnesota listed at a low level for COVID-19. The includes the entire Lakeland viewing area, except for one county.
In Thursday’s update, Aitkin County is currently listed at Medium risk with 321 cases per 100,000 people and 4.8 hospital admissions per 100,000. Aitkin is only one of five counties in the state listed at Medium risk, with the rest at Low risk.
CDC Community Levels are based on case levels and hospitalization rates in each county.
