All But One County in Lakeland Viewing Area Listed at Low Under CDC COVID-19 Community Levels

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The CDC’s latest COVID-19 Community Level map shows most of Minnesota listed at a low level for COVID-19. The includes the entire Lakeland viewing area, except for one county.

In Thursday’s update, Aitkin County is currently listed at Medium risk with 321 cases per 100,000 people and 4.8 hospital admissions per 100,000. Aitkin is only one of five counties in the state listed at Medium risk, with the rest at Low risk.

CDC Community Levels are based on case levels and hospitalization rates in each county.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today