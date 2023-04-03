Lakeland PBS

All But One County in Lakeland Viewing Area Listed at Low Under CDC COVID-19 Community Levels

Lakeland News — Apr. 3 2023

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels for Minnesota as of 3-30-23

The CDC’s latest COVID-19 Community Level map shows most of Minnesota listed at a low level for COVID-19. The includes the entire Lakeland viewing area, except for one county.

In Thursday’s update, Aitkin County is currently listed at Medium risk with 321 cases per 100,000 people and 4.8 hospital admissions per 100,000. Aitkin is only one of five counties in the state listed at Medium risk, with the rest at Low risk.

CDC Community Levels are based on case levels and hospitalization rates in each county.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Energy Company: Minnesota Leak Fixed, Plant to Reopen Soon

Minnesota Suit Against E-cigarette Maker Juul Goes to Trial

Golden Apple: Pillager ProStart Culinary Team Heading to National Championship for 1st Time

Minnesota House Passes Trans Refuge Bill

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.