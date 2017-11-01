DONATE

LPTV NEWS

All Book World Locations Will Close

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 1 2017
Leave a Comment
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-based Book World says it’s closing all of its 45 stores in seven states, citing a shift in consumer preference to online shopping.

The company’s senior vice president Mark Dupont says 325 employees will lose their jobs as a result.

The book retailer plans to begin liquidation sales on Thursday. Dupont says the company timed the closures and liquidation to coincide with the holiday shopping season.

Sales will continue until all inventory is sold. Dupont expects that process to be complete by January.

The company has 20 stores in Wisconsin. It also has stores in Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and North Dakota.

The company is headquartered in Appleton, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Green Bay.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Lakeland Currents 1102: Let’s Go Fishing

New Reproductive Health Clinic Ready To Serve Brainerd

DNR Revamps Web Page Dedicated To Chronic Wasting Disease

Habitat For Humanity Home Built For Local Veteran

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dennis Weimann said

As the story points out BSU officials decide who can televise their games. Altho... Read More

Gary W midge said

I have to chuckle because a "DONATE" box has appeared below the text box I am us... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

It affects cabins on Leech Lake, Cass Lake and a few other lakes. The cabin own... Read More

Darrin Strosahl said

A great new career path in the health care field that helps people access the ca... Read More

Latest Story

Four Men Arrested In Crow Wing County Solicitation Sting

Four men have been arrested after a multi-day investigation was conducted by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of
Posted on Nov. 1 2017

Latest Stories

Four Men Arrested In Crow Wing County Solicitation Sting

Posted on Nov. 1 2017

Park Rapids Volleyball Bests Pequot Lakes In Semis

Posted on Nov. 1 2017

Pine River-Backus Advances To Semis With Win Against Onamia

Posted on Nov. 1 2017

Nevis Volleyball Sees Their Season End With Loss To Rush City

Posted on Nov. 1 2017

Lake of the Woods Volleyball Advances After Win Over B/G-MR

Posted on Nov. 1 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.