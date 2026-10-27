Alita Reque-Peterson Named CLC’s 2025-26 Outstanding Educator

Central Lakes College has named psychology instructor Alita Reque-Peterson as its 2025-26 Outstanding Educator.

According to a press release from CLC, the honor is part of the Minnesota State Board of Trustees Award for Excellence program, which recognizes exceptional faculty across the Minnesota State system. Recipients are nominated by peers and recommended by a committee of colleagues.

Reque-Peterson was selected for her ability to connect psychology concepts to real-world experiences and for her adoption of open educational resources to help keep college affordable for students, among other work. Her service to Central Lakes College extends beyond the classroom, as she directs CLC’s annual 5K for Mental Health Awareness and serves as advisor for the college’s Psychology Club. She has also been recognized with the college’s Club Advisor Award and Culture of Caring Award.

“It’s definitely an honor to have been nominated in the first place,” she told Lakeland News. “Working with students and advising the Psychology Club has been meaningful in helping coach students to become leaders and to be advocates for mental health. I’m just really grateful to be able to do work that I am passionate about and I love, and to be part of an institution that values education.”

Reque-Peterson will represent CLC at the Board of Trustees award ceremony later this spring and will be under consideration for selection as one of several Minnesota State BOT Educators of the Year.