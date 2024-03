Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, March 31st at 9:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson star in Alice & Jack, a modern love story. When Alice and Jack first meet, they’re bound by a connection so powerful it seems nothing can break it, but will their path lead them to a place of happiness and togetherness?