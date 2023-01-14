Lakeland PBS

Alice Cooper to Take the Stage at Bemidji’s Sanford Center on May 6

Lakeland News — Jan. 14 2023

Courtesy: Sanford Center

This spring, hard rock fans of northern Minnesota will have the chance to see a legendary artist.

The Sanford Center announced Friday that Alice Cooper take the stage in Bemidji as part of their 2023 lineup. Cooper will play at the Sanford Center on May 6 as part of his “Too Close for Comfort” tour.

Bemidji is one of 11 scheduled stops for the singer and performer, and people planning on attending the show can expect his usual dark theatrics, including electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood, and boa constrictors.

Presale tickets begin to go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. General on-sale tickets will be made available on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. More details are available on the Sanford Center website.

