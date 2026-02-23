Feb 23, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Alexandria Home Believed To Be Total Loss After Structure Fire

A home in Alexandria has been deemed a total loss following a structure fire that happened early Monday morning.

In a press release, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that it received multiple reports of a house fire at a residence on Latoka View Lane SW, located just a few miles west of the city of Alexandria.

Officials observed visible flames as they arrived and later learned the only two occupants of the home, 62-year-old Larry Hanson and 58-year-old Shannon Hanson, had made it out safely.

The Sheriff’s Office says the residence is believed to be a total loss. The State Fire Marshal is continuing the investigation into the cause of the fire.

