Alexandria Girl Dies In Lake Drowning Incident

A 12-year-old Alexandria girl drowned in the Lake Cowdry and Lake Darling channel on Sunday. Law enforcement officials have identified her as JaLysa Anne Cook, a 7th grade student at Discovery Middle School.

According to a press release, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 5:32 PM that a young girl was in the water channel between the two Alexandria lakes. Search efforts began in the water and on the shore with the assistance of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team.

Cook was found in about three feet of water over 30 minutes later. Responding officers started CPR immediately and she was then transported to the Douglas County Hospital. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The incident has been deemed an apparent drowning by the Sheriff’s Department, but the body has been transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for a formal autopsy.

A GoFundMe set up for the family describes Cook as, “her mom’s best friend, her daddy’s little girl, her brother’s adoring little sister.” A separate fundraiser has also been created as well.

According to an Anderson Funeral Home obituary, “JaLysa will be remembered as a very unselfish person who would do anything for anyone. She loved to dance, sing, go kayaking, fish and go hunting with her family. Longboarding was her passion and enjoyed hanging out with friends.”

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2017, 1:00 PM at St. Mary’s Church in Alexandria. Burial will be at the Nelson Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home, according to its website.