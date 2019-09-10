Lakeland PBS
Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center Approaching 20 Year Anniversary

Sep. 10 2019

A center in the Brainerd Lakes Area is preparing to celebrate a big milestone. The Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center was established 20 years ago and is planning an open house to celebrate all those who make their services possible.

In 1996, brothers Alex and Brandon Frank, ages 5 and 4, were killed by their father during an unsupervised custody visit. Three years later in 1999, the boys’ mother along with the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center established the Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center to ensure this never happens again. The safety center provides space for supervised custodial visits and exchanges with children.

“We’re just going to be here to celebrate why we’re here and what we’re doing. To continue to help keep little people safe and keep moms and dads happy and building those very important relationships that they need to build,” said Vicki Flor, Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Program Director. “Safety centers are super important for families to have a place to go that is safe.”

The anniversary open house will be held on December 13th at the safety center and is free and open to the public.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

