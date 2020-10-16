Aldi Grocery Store in Bemidji Now Open to the Public

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji residents and surrounding communities now have a new grocery store to shop at.

Aldi, which is located at 1313 Paul Bunyan Drive NW near the Paul Bunyan Mall, offers a variety of grocery options as well as household items. Due to COVID-19, the store did not formally announce their opening, but shoppers were excited to have a new grocery store in the area.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

