Alcohol Involved In Fatal Car Crash In Hubbard County

Aug. 5 2019

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Hubbard County on Saturday, August 3 at around 9:30 a.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2002 GMC Sierra and a 2002 Lexus RX300 were northbound on Highway 71 near Hidden Drive. The GMC Sierra, driven by 26-year-old Taner Scott Berttunen of Menahga, was speeding and struck the Lexus, driven by 38-year-old Devlan Ross Ingberg of Brainerd. The GMC then went off the roadway and went airborne and struck a tree.

The driver of the GMC Sierra, Berttunen died as a result of the crash. He was not wearing a  seat belt and alcohol was involved, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol. The passenger in the Lexus, Elisa Danielle Ailie, 32, of Brainerd and Ingberg did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by North Ambulance, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Park Rapids Police Department and Park Rapids Fire Department.

 

 

 

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

