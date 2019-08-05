Alcohol Involved In Fatal Car Crash In Hubbard County

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Hubbard County on Saturday, August 3 at around 9:30 a.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2002 GMC Sierra and a 2002 Lexus RX300 were northbound on Highway 71 near Hidden Drive. The GMC Sierra, driven by 26-year-old Taner Scott Berttunen of Menahga, was speeding and struck the Lexus, driven by 38-year-old Devlan Ross Ingberg of Brainerd. The GMC then went off the roadway and went airborne and struck a tree.

The driver of the GMC Sierra, Berttunen died as a result of the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was involved, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol. The passenger in the Lexus, Elisa Danielle Ailie, 32, of Brainerd and Ingberg did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by North Ambulance, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Park Rapids Police Department and Park Rapids Fire Department.