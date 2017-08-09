DONATE

Alcohol A Factor In Rollover Crash

Josh Peterson
Aug. 9 2017
A Crystal woman was sent to the hospital after rolling her Honda CRV Monday afternoon in Crow Wing County.

Season Marie Clay, 38 was at the intersection of Highway 371 and County Road 107 in Sibley Township south of Pequot Lakes when the crash occurred around 2:28 Monday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Clay over corrected the SUV on a curve when it rolled.

The state patrol says that alcohol did play a role in the crash.
Clay was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

