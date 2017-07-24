Alcohol A Factor As Distracted Driver Crashes In Mille Lacs County

A distracted driver was injured on Sunday after crashing along Highway 27 near 85th St. in Mille Lacs County. according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Thor Opager, 26, of Onamia, was injured after becoming distracted and swerving into the shoulder before over correcting and driving completely off the roadway, shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Opager was transported to Onamia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Opager was wearing his seat belt and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.