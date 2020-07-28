Akeley Regional Community Center is Building an Emergency Shelter

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Akeley Regional Community Center is in the process of building a new shelter in the town to support women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

The shelter has been in the works for over three years now. It was a response to multiple stories of domestic abuse in the area, where organizers wanted to offer a place specifically for women and children. The board saw a need for a shelter in the Akeley area specifically as the nearest shelters are in Bemidji or St. Cloud, both of which rarely have vacancies.

They had been making quick progress, but since much of their funding was from the community thrift shop, they have had to slow down the construction process as the thrift shop was closed due to COVID-19. However, they have come up with some creative ideas about how to gather funds in the meantime, including a beard auction.

Beyond the thrift store and fundraisers, the group is also taking donations of any size to help continue construction and fund the shelter once it starts begins offering services.

The shelter will have the capacity to host 22 people at a time. Donations can be made to the Akeley Regional Community Center.

