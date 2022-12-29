Lakeland PBS

Akeley Post Office To Be Named After WWII Veteran

Lakeland News — Dec. 28 2022

Legislation naming the post office in Akeley after a World War Two Veteran who died in the Pearl Harbor attack has now been signed into law.

Republican Congressman Pete Stauber who authored the legislation says it was signed into law yesterday and the post office will now be named after Neal Kenneth Todd. Todd’s remains were recently identified and returned home to Akeley, where he was finally laid to rest near his loved ones.

The entire Minnesota Delegation co-sponsored the bill upon its introduction in July 2021. The bill passed the Minnesota House on Dec. 1, and the Minnesota Senate on Dec. 20.

By — Lakeland News

