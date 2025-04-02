Apr 2, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Akeley Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Disseminating Child Pornography

Mitchell Phillippi (Credit: Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office)

An Akeley man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for disseminating child pornography.

Mitchell Allan Phillippi was sentenced in Hubbard County Court on Tuesday. He previously was found guilty on eight separate counts of disseminating child pornography depicting persons under the age of 14 in a stipulated facts trial.

After serving his sentence, Phillippi will face an additional 15 years of conditional release.

