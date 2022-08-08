Akeley Man Dies in Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Nisswa

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 26-year-old Akeley man died on Saturday after his motorcycle crashed near Nisswa around 7:00 p.m.

According to Lt. Gordon Shank’s report, the victim, Alex Nelson, was riding his 2007 Harley Davidson Cruiser southbound on Highway 371 toward Nashway Road. A Jeep Commander driven by George Lentsch, 62, of St. Paul, was heading eastbound on Nashway Road and was hauling a boat on a trailer. Lentsch attempted to cross the intersection of Nashway Road and Highway 371, pulling out in front of the motorcycle. Nelson then struck the boat.

Officials pronounced Nelson dead on the scene. Lentsch received no injuries. According to the report, Nelson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. While Lentsch was sober, it is unknown if alcohol is involved on Nelson’s part.

The Nisswa Police Department and Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.

