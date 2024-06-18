Akeley Man Charged with Distribution of Child Pornography

An Akeley man has been arrested and charged with eight felony counts of distributing pornographic images involving minors under the age of 14.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reports that on April 15, their department received multiple reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was uploading and distributing child pornography from a computer located in Hubbard County. They say a subpoena was served on an area telecommunications company, and that it confirmed that the IP address used in distributing the child pornography traced back to Mitchell Phillippi of Akeley.

Investigators with the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Snapchat, where they received images containing child pornography that was linked to the Mitchell Phillippi residence. Hubbard County investigators went to Phillippi’s place of employment, where they seized his phone and placed him under arrest.

According to the Sheriff’s Office press release, Phillippi provided a statement to law enforcement, where he admitted to sending hundreds of images containing child pornography using Snapchat.