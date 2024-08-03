Akeley Man Arrested After Reportedly Shooting Man During Fight

An Akeley man has been arrested after reportedly shooting another man who attacked him.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reports that in the early hours of Friday morning, 26-year-old Jonathon Smith of Akeley told dispatchers that he shot a person by the name of Ryder Schlagel in the leg after Schlagel reportedly assaulted him.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the 25-year-old Schlagel, who was bleeding severely from a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers provide medical attention to the victim until North Memorial Ambulance arrived.

Authorities say an investigation showed an altercation started earlier in the evening involving threatening text messages being made by Schlagel to Smith. Schlagel and another party arrived at Smith’s residence, and when Smith opened his door, a fight ensued. Smith reportedly was carrying a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband, from which he fired one shot, striking Schlagel in the leg.

Schlagel was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids and was then airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. Smith was placed under arrest for second-degree assault and was transported to the Hubbard County Jail.

The incident is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.