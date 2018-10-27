Royalton Football Shuts Out Aitkin to Advance in Playoff Matchup
Aitkin looking to go the section final, but they needed a win on the road against Royalton.
First quarter Royalton calls the Philly special, Zach Gottwalt the receiver, finds his quarterback Gavin Suska wide open and Suska scores on the 60-yard reception to put the Royals up 7-0.
Second quarter Gobblers still trail 7-0 and Suska does it with his arm finding Damion Theisen for the 40-yard score. Royalton up 13-0.
Before half Aitkin trying to get on the board as Luke Pelarski takes the handoff and is able to pick up 25 yards before being pushed out, but that drive would end in a turnover on downs.
Aitkin’s offense could not get going as they fall 13-0.
