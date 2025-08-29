Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Aug 29, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Aitkin’s Jaques Art Center Passes Knowledge to Next Generation with Mini Art Classes
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Sports
Brainerd Football Wins in 28-27 Thriller Over Buffalo to Start 2025
Sports
Nevis Football Gets Big Win Over Crookston in 1st Ever Class A Game
Sports
Grand Rapids Football Dominates Cloquet in Start to Season
Sports
Brainerd Cross Country Opens Season with Annual ‘Run for the Melon’
Scroll To Top