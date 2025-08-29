Aug 29, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Aitkin’s Jaques Art Center Passes Knowledge to Next Generation with Mini Art Classes

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

Brainerd Football Wins in 28-27 Thriller Over Buffalo to Start 2025

Sports

Nevis Football Gets Big Win Over Crookston in 1st Ever Class A Game

Sports

Grand Rapids Football Dominates Cloquet in Start to Season

Sports

Brainerd Cross Country Opens Season with Annual ‘Run for the Melon’