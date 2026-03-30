Aitkin School Board Selects Mary Morem as Next Superintendent

The Aitkin School Board has selected Mary Morem as the school district’s next superintendent.

Morem is currently the superintendent in Houston, Minnesota. She was selected from a pool of seven semifinalists based on criteria established by the school board, as well as survey input provided by Aitkin Public Schools staff and members of the public. Morem was one of two finalists named, along with Gary Goeldner, CFO of Country Services Inc. in Lakeville.

Morem is expected to start on the job on Jul. 1.