Mar 20, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Aitkin School Board Names 7 Semifinalists for Superintendent

The Aitkin School Board has selected seven candidates to interview for the Aitkin Public Schools superintendent position.

The semifinalists were selected from a pool of 12 applicants based on criteria established by the school board, as well as survey input provided by Aitkin Public Schools staff and members of the public. The semifinalists are:

  • Tom Cooper, H.S. Principal, Holdingford, MN
  • Drew Goeldner, CFO, Country Services Inc, Lakeville, MN
  • Brad Johnson, Superintendent, Renville County West, MN
  • Tara Lere, Superintendent, Plummer-Worley, ID
  • Mike McNulty, Director of Business Operations, Rockford, MN
  • Mary Morem, Superintendent, Houston, MN
  • Gary Weitz, former Superintendent, Dodson, MT

The school board has scheduled interviews for the semifinalists beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 24 and Wednesday, Mar. 25. All interviews will be held at the Media Center at Aitkin School and are open to the public.

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