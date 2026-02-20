Feb 20, 2026 | By: Miles Walker

Aitkin Residents To Vote on New School District Referendum in April

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

bemidji pioneer minnesota newspaper awards thumbnail

02-20-2026

Business

Bemidji Pioneer Honored With 17 Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards

warroad girls hockey state tournament win over dodge county thumbnail

02-20-2026

Sports

Warroad Girls’ Hockey Flips Script on Dodge County, Advances to State Championship

Bemidji Hockey Generic 2 sqk

02-20-2026

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Beats Lakeville North in Class AA Consolation Semis

Bemidji Basketball Generic sqk

02-20-2026

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Defeats Esko 76-51 on the Road