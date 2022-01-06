Lakeland PBS

Aitkin Mourns and Honors Teens Who Died from Snowmobile Crash

Chris BurnsJan. 5 2022

The Aitkin community held a candlelight vigil at St. James Catholic Church on Wednesday to honor the two teens who passed away following a snowmobile crash south of Aitkin on January 2.

Aitkin resident Isaac Fulton, 16, died at the scene of the head-on collision. Westin Justen, 18, passed away at Hennepin County Medical Center on January 3.

At St. James, the church was full of people looking to honor Isaac and Westin and come together for their families. David Forsman, the pastor at St. James, thought there were at least 500 people present at Wednesday night’s service.

A GoFundMe campaign for Westin Justen has been started and has already raised more than $10,000 for the Justen family to help them cover financial burdens and medical expenses.

