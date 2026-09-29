Aitkin Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in 1-Vehicle Crash Near McGregor

A 40-year-old Aitkin man suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash near McGregor on Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert Seffinga was traveling west on Highway 210 in Jevne Township when he lost control of the car he was driving while navigating a left turn. The vehicle went off the road, struck a road approach, and rolled several times.

Seffinga was taken to a St. Cloud hospital with life-threatening injuries. His current condition has not been released.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. near Mile Marker 170 at Highway 210 and 270th Place. The State Patrol report says Seffinga was not wearing a seat belt and that alcohol is suspected in the incident.