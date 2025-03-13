A 41-year-old Aitkin man was arrested today and is accused of the solicitation of minors on electronic devices at his home.

According to a press release from the Aitkin Police Department, Jason Groen was taken into custody around 10:30 this morning after law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at his home south of Aitkin.

The investigation began with a tip from the Department of Homeland Security indicating criminal activity occurring at the home. Several electronic devices were taken as evidence.

Groen has been booked into the Aitkin County Jail pending formal charges.