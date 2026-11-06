Nov 5, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Aitkin Football Shuts Out Moose Lake/Willow River for 1st Section Title in 44 Years

In Section 7AA football, 1-seeded Aitkin looked to end a 44-year state tournament drought as they hosted the five-time reigning section champs Moose Lake/Willow River.

Facing up in the second half, the Gobblers’ Parker Fulton powers through multiple Rebels and into the end zone to break the scoreless stalemate. In the fourth quarter, Aitkin was on the doorstep again when Eli McNevin got the touchdown.

The Rebels tried to answer late, but their attempt was picked off by the Gobblers’ Nolan Dotzler. Aitkin will be going back to state for the first time since 1982 after a 15-0 win to snap Moose Lake/Willow River’s five-year run.

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