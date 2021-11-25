Aitkin Fish House Parade to Return for 30th Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Since 1991, the Aitkin Fish House Parade has been a staple event for the city. Last year, it was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, but this year it’s back.

“It’s the biggest event of the year, it’s the biggest event for Aitkin,” said Taylor Erickson, Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “It really started as a way for people to stay local for Black Friday rather than go to a big box store.”

Erickson says the event usually brings between 3,000 and 3,500 people to downtown Aitkin.

The parade starts at 1 PM on Friday, November 26.

