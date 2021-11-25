Lakeland PBS

Aitkin Fish House Parade to Return for 30th Year

Nick UrsiniNov. 24 2021

Since 1991, the Aitkin Fish House Parade has been a staple event for the city. Last year, it was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, but this year it’s back.

“It’s the biggest event of the year, it’s the biggest event for Aitkin,” said Taylor Erickson, Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “It really started as a way for people to stay local for Black Friday rather than go to a big box store.”

Erickson says the event usually brings between 3,000 and 3,500 people to downtown Aitkin.

The parade starts at 1 PM on Friday, November 26.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Walker Gets Ready for “Festival of Lights” Event

Over Half a Million Lights, Fireworks to Brighten Up Bemidji at 25th Annual Night We Light

State Patrol Ramping Up DWI Enforcement During Holiday Season

Minnesota State Parks Offering Free Entrance on Black Friday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.