Aitkin Fish House Parade Returns After Being Canceled in 2020

Black Friday in Aitkin meant it was time for the annual Aitkin Fish House Parade. Since 1991, downtown Aitkin has shut down the streets to host thousands of visitors and creative fish houses.

After a year away, many braved the cold and windy weather to line the streets to watch the 30-minute parade.

“It was a great day in Aitkin, so we were just happy everybody was able to come out and join us,” said Taylor Erickson, Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

Erickson said 33 floats were entered in the parade.

For a complete list of winners as well as raffle ticket winners, click here.

